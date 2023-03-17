Horsham Collyer's students visit precision radiation therapy firm as part of science studies

Karen England, Head of BETC Applied Science, was delighted with the trip: “This was a hugely valuable educational trip for our Applied Science students. Not only did the group get the chance to look at the state-of-the-art MR Linac machines used in cutting edge cancer treatment, but they also got to meet Radiographers and find out about the important role they play in diagnosis and cancer therapy.”
Dr Rob Hussey, Vice Principal (Curriculum) at Collyer’s said: “Huge thanks to Karen England and all at Elekta in Crawley for creating this wonderful educational opportunity for our students.”
Karen England added: “To top it all the learners also took part in some practical exercises and got to work on those important employability skills, working in teams and demonstrating their presentation techniques during an exercise in the broadcast television studio.”