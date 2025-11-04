Horsham concert offers "350 years of varied and beautiful music"

Christ’s Hospital Choral Society’s autumn concert promises an “interesting mix of three composers, covering 350 years of varied and beautiful music.”

The performance is on November 15 in Christ’s Hospital’s Chapel starting at 19:30.

Spokeswoman Esther Clark said: “Francesco Durante’s Magnificat is described as having a joyful sense of buoyancy, with sumptuous melodic lines. Durante (1684-1755) had considerable fame as a teacher of composition at the Naples conservatory where Pergolesi was one of his students. It was Pergolesi who was credited with writing the Magnificat until in 1910 evidence was found that the piece was definitely by the hand of Durante. Durante is considered one of the best composers of sacred music of his time, and Magnificat will illustrate this very effectively.

“Modern English composer Tarik O’Regan composed the Triptych (2004-5), a cantata for strings and chorus in three parts. The texts came from a number of sources, William Penn, William Blake, psalms, and an Egyptian poet, reflecting O’Regan’s English/Irish/Northern African/Sri Lanka background. The fast-moving piece was influenced by the vibrant cultural combination that he experiences as probably the most dazzling facet of today’s city.

“While O’Regan came to music late (he was 13 when learning to read scores), the musical talent of Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904) was discovered and nourished early on. He learned the violin and when as the eldest of eight children he was sent to live with his aunt and uncle, he added keyboards to his repertoire. He studied at the Institute for Church Music in Prague. His early working years were plagued by financial hardship and tragedy when his first three children died while still babies.

“A state grant allowed him opportunities, and meeting Johannes Brahms helped him with advice and contacts. He soon attracted commissions, international attention, and admiration from critics and musicians alike.

“He made ten visits to England, and he was an honorary director of music at Cambridge University as well as director of the national Conservatory of Music in New York. He composed the Mass in D major in 1892. It is also known as the Lužany Mass after the Chapel for which it was written. It was a small chapel with an organ and space for a small choir. Dvorak later expanded it to be accompanied by an orchestra. He expressed extreme pleasure with the result for which he credited his devoutness.

“His wife Anna was one of the soloists at the first performance of this beautiful, melodious, uplifting musical masterpiece.”

Esther added: “Christ’s Hospital Choral Society was formed in 1988 so that members of staff and people from the wider community could sing a range of choral music. All voices are welcome – soprano, alto, tenor and bass. No connection with the school is necessary to be a member. Rehearsals are on Tuesday evenings at Christ’s Hospital and there are three or four concerts as well as a workshop each year.”

For further information and tickets, visit www.CHChoralSoc.org or the box office on 01403 247434.

“Any singers may be interested in joining the choir for an all-day masterclass where the Mass in D major will be thoroughly and enjoyably rehearsed. For further info see the contact details above.”