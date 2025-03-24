Horsham concerts "showcasing the majesty and versatility of the organ"

Gerald Taylor’s organ recitals continue for the Horsham Music Circle’s spring series with two performances, each showcasing the majesty and versatility of the organ.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information, visit www.horsham-music-circle.org.uk or call 01403 252602.

Spokesman Luca Imperiale said: “On Monday, April 8 at 1pm, Taylor presents a rich and varied programme at the Unitarian Church, Horsham. The recital opens with Edward Elgar’s Imperial March, written for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee, setting a grand and patriotic tone, which is to be followed by William Lloyd Webber’s Benedictus, a meditative work highlighting the lyrical beauty of the organ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The programme moves into the German Romantic tradition with Robert Schumann’s Fugue No. 1 on B.A.C.H., a contrapuntal tribute to J.S. Bach, and Paul Hindemith’s Sonata No. 1 (Slow Movement), an expressive work full of intricate harmonies. A moment of drama, however, comes with Charles-Marie Widor’s Variations on the First Movement of his 5th Symphony, known for its compelling energy. The recital also includes the stirring Highland Cathedral by Michael Korb and Uli Roever, a Scottish-inspired favourite, before concluding with Henry Smart’s Postlude in C, a triumphant Victorian work.

“The series continues on Tuesday, May 20, again at 1pm at the Unitarian Church, with another compelling programme. The recital begins with the cinematic grandeur of William Walton’s March from Richard III, followed by the serene Prelude in F by Edward Bairstow, known for its subtle elegance. Bach’s mastery shines in Prelude and Fugue in G Major, BWV 541, a showcase of brilliance and structural clarity.

“Moving into the Romantic era, Taylor presents Josef Rheinberger’s Monologue No. 5, a short but imaginative piece, and Christopher Tambling’s Trumpet Tune, written during his school years at Christ’s Hospital. Inspired by C.S. Lang’s Tuba Tune, it brings a playful energy to the programme. The recital continues with Louis Vierne’s Carillon de Westminster, a majestic work echoing the chimes of Big Ben, followed by Edwin Lemare’s Andantino in D-flat, later known as Moonlight and Roses. The afternoon ends with the lively and engaging Scherzo in G minor by Enrico Bossi.

“Both recitals are free to attend, with a retiring collection in aid of the Music Circle’s concert promotions. No booking required—just come along!”