Horsham dance students performing to packed houses

Collyer’s Head of Dance, Emma Gogan, explained: “Collyer’s Dance presented “Notion 24” featuring two evenings of exciting new work from our students in Duckering Hall.

“The programme is a culmination of work from 1A/2A practical exams, repertory from the college dance company ‘New Ground’, and the student-run ‘Dance Society.”

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the performance. The students, friends, family, and teachers created a cracking atmosphere and our talented dancers professionally stepped up to the challenge and really captivated the audience with a creative and moving show.”

Collyer's students showcase their talent and dedication to dance.

Dance teacher Vicky Mead was delighted: “This hard working and talented cohort are a credit to Collyer’s Dance.”

Emma Gogan added: “On behalf of the performers and the dance department, I would like to thank the principal Dan Lodge and staff at Collyer’s, particularly Martin Emery and estates team, the finance team, Linda MacLeman, Tilly Stone, and Ros Creagh. Also, a big thank you to our ex-student helpers, and Marcus Bell and Jorja Davies, our performing arts technicians, for their dedication and technical support.