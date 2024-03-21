Horsham dance students performing to packed houses

Collyer’s Dance students have been performing to packed houses at the leading sixth form college.
By Becky BournContributor
Published 21st Mar 2024, 12:33 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 12:35 GMT
Collyer’s Head of Dance, Emma Gogan, explained: “Collyer’s Dance presented “Notion 24” featuring two evenings of exciting new work from our students in Duckering Hall.

“The programme is a culmination of work from 1A/2A practical exams, repertory from the college dance company ‘New Ground’, and the student-run ‘Dance Society.”

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the performance. The students, friends, family, and teachers created a cracking atmosphere and our talented dancers professionally stepped up to the challenge and really captivated the audience with a creative and moving show.”

Collyer's students showcase their talent and dedication to dance.Collyer's students showcase their talent and dedication to dance.
Collyer's students showcase their talent and dedication to dance.

Dance teacher Vicky Mead was delighted: “This hard working and talented cohort are a credit to Collyer’s Dance.”

Emma Gogan added: “On behalf of the performers and the dance department, I would like to thank the principal Dan Lodge and staff at Collyer’s, particularly Martin Emery and estates team, the finance team, Linda MacLeman, Tilly Stone, and Ros Creagh. Also, a big thank you to our ex-student helpers, and Marcus Bell and Jorja Davies, our performing arts technicians, for their dedication and technical support.

“Huge thanks to our appreciative audiences too!”

