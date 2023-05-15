Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

Horsham fire photos: crews from Crawley, Burgess Hill and Surrey attended this incident

A fire broke out at a property in Horsham yesterday (Sunday, May 14), West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has reported.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th May 2023, 08:09 BST

The fire service put out a message on Twitter at 4.43pm that said: “We are at the scene of a fire involving a property on Brighton Road in Horsham.”

They said that crews from Horsham, Crawley, Burgess Hill and Surrey were in attendance. The fire service advised people living nearby to keep their doors and windows closed.

This story will be updated when more information comes in.

A fire broke out in Brighton Road, Horsham, on Sunday, May 14

1. Horsham

A fire broke out in Brighton Road, Horsham, on Sunday, May 14 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A fire broke out in Brighton Road, Horsham, on Sunday, May 14

2. Horsham

A fire broke out in Brighton Road, Horsham, on Sunday, May 14 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A fire broke out in Brighton Road, Horsham, on Sunday, May 14

3. Horsham

A fire broke out in Brighton Road, Horsham, on Sunday, May 14 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A fire broke out in Brighton Road, Horsham, on Sunday, May 14

4. Horsham

A fire broke out in Brighton Road, Horsham, on Sunday, May 14 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Page 1 of 1
Related topics:CrawleyBurgess HillSurreyTwitter