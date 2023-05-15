Horsham fire photos: crews from Crawley, Burgess Hill and Surrey attended this incident
A fire broke out at a property in Horsham yesterday (Sunday, May 14), West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has reported.
The fire service put out a message on Twitter at 4.43pm that said: “We are at the scene of a fire involving a property on Brighton Road in Horsham.”
They said that crews from Horsham, Crawley, Burgess Hill and Surrey were in attendance. The fire service advised people living nearby to keep their doors and windows closed.
This story will be updated when more information comes in.