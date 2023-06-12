Horsham Forest Probus Club members visit Southern Water at Peacehaven

Members of Horsham Forest Probus Club tour Sothern Water's Peacehaven Wastewater Treatment Works to see how Safer Seas for Sussex is being delivered

Probus Members dressed for site visit

On Tuesday, June 6, members of Horsham Forest Probus Club visited Southern Water’s Wastewater Treatment Works at Peacehaven.

President, Graham Prosser (far right in picture) along with 20 members, partners and guests in two groups had an interesting day learning about how Southern Water treat the wastewater arriving at the works from over 200,000 people in the greater Brighton area.

There is considerable controversy at present about how much storm outfalls are discharging sewage into our rivers and seas, particularly during heavy rain and Southern Water will need to do more in the coming years to improve this.

However members saw first-hand how dedicated hard working staff and modern technology were ensuring cleaner seas for Sussex.

The visit was rounded off with members enjoying an excellent pub lunch at the Abergavenny Arms at Rodmell.