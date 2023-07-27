Horsham house and former pub sold at auction

A detached house in a sought after location in Horsham and a landmark former pub on the road to Crawley were both sold at auction this week.

They were among 153 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Four-bedroom 6 Warnham Road went under the gavel at £650,000 at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 26 July.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This exciting opportunity to acquire a detached 1930s-style house in a sought after residential location on the outskirts of the town centre proved too good to refuse.

AUCTION: 6 Warnham Road, Horsham

“Our purchaser has landed a house in need of some updating, but with a gas heating system via radiators, full double glazing throughout and good sized gardens to the front and rear, plus a driveway with parking for several cars and an attached garage.”

The accommodation includes three first floor bedrooms and bedroom four/dining room at ground floor level.

The property is situated on the north side of the road between the junctions of Redford Avenue and Pondtail Road, just off the main A24.

l A well-known former pub – now with planning consent for a for a hot food takeaway/drive- through/restaurant with 30 parking spaces – was also sold.

The Cherry Tree Inn on Crawley Road in Faygate was offered jointly with Savills on a freehold guide price of £300,000-plus but sold prior to the auction.

Faygate is a small village approximately equidistant between Horsham and Crawley with the Cherry Tree Inn occupying a prime roadside location on the A264, between these two large and ever-expanding towns.

The public house is sited on a plot of 0.3 hectares (0.74 acres), formerly arranged as the pub, garden and car parks.

Senior Auction Appraiser Mike Marchant said: “It will be interesting to see what the future holds for this property.

“We considered that while potential undoubtedly exists for the Cherry Tree Inn to re-open as a public house, planning consent has been granted for alternative use to re-purpose the buildings and take the pub on to the next stage of its useful life.

“The planning consent that has been obtained will allow for extension of the existing building to provide a hot food takeaway/drive through/restaurant with 30 car parking spaces, a scheme which is considered ideal for the location.”

The existing accommodation includes a main bar area and additional dining/seating areas, large and small kitchens and cloakrooms with a flat above comprising living room, two bedrooms and bathroom.

Planning permission was granted in 2021 for change of use of public house to restaurant/café and hot food takeaway, including the replacement of the rear extension and erection of a rear extension, subject to conditions.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the sixth of eight this year, goes live on Monday 18 September and ends on Wednesday 20 September. Deadline for entries is 29 August.