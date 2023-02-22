A fire has broken out a home in Horsham with a large emergency response ongoing.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, in a social media post shortly after 6pm, said crews are ‘currently tackling a house fire’ in Highwood Crescent, Horsham.

"Due to heavy smoke local residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"We currently have four pumps in attendance.”

Two crews from Horsham, one from Crawley and one from Billingshurst were sent to the scene after a call around 5.30pm.

Updates to follow as and when we get them.

1 . Horsham home fire House fire in Highwood Crescent, Horsham Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

2 . Horsham home fire House fire in Highwood Crescent, Horsham Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

3 . Horsham home fire House fire in Highwood Crescent, Horsham Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

4 . Horsham home fire House fire in Highwood Crescent, Horsham Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales