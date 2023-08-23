Horsham Life Saving Club members enjoy success at county championships

Members of Horsham Life Saving Club took part in the Sussex Lifesaving Championships, held in Crowborough against other clubs including Beacon, Crawley and Littlehampton.

Horsham members performed extremely well against some really tough opposition and were in the top medal positions in most age groups entered.

The events involved two 90 second incident scenarios of dry land first aid and aquatic rescue, where competitors had to judge the best priority order to rescue six casualties in various states of distress. They also did timed events, with a line throw rescue over, a swim and a non-contact tow rescue.

Horsham club members were:

Horsham Life Saving Club members at the Sussex Championships

Junior Boy Pairs (under age 15)

Gold to Bo Cirillo with Ben Graham

Bronze to Austin Morgan with Lawrie Stainer

Senior Girl Pairs (under age 19)

Silver to Holly Clark with Eve Townsley

Horsham LSC members at the competition

Ladies Individuals

Gold to Elish Edwards

Members of Horsham LSC will next be competing in the South East Region Qualifiers on September 2 in Kent, to hopefully gain entry into the National Life Saving Championships which is being held in Leeds on November 4, 2023.