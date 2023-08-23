Horsham Life Saving Club members enjoy success at county championships
Horsham members performed extremely well against some really tough opposition and were in the top medal positions in most age groups entered.
The events involved two 90 second incident scenarios of dry land first aid and aquatic rescue, where competitors had to judge the best priority order to rescue six casualties in various states of distress. They also did timed events, with a line throw rescue over, a swim and a non-contact tow rescue.
Horsham club members were:
Junior Boy Pairs (under age 15)
- Gold to Bo Cirillo with Ben Graham
- Bronze to Austin Morgan with Lawrie Stainer
Senior Girl Pairs (under age 19)
- Silver to Holly Clark with Eve Townsley
Ladies Individuals
- Gold to Elish Edwards
Members of Horsham LSC will next be competing in the South East Region Qualifiers on September 2 in Kent, to hopefully gain entry into the National Life Saving Championships which is being held in Leeds on November 4, 2023.
The club meets every Thursday evening at the Pavilions from 8-10pm with members from age eight to 80+. If anyone is interested in joining Horsham Life Saving Club where new classes will start in September, please contact them on [email protected]