Horsham Matters launches its ‘Helping Hands’ campaign to put a spotlight on isolation

According to their Hidden Poverty Survey into the affects of the cost of living crisis on residents, isolation is an issue with more than a third of respondents. The poll also showed that 22% of respondents did not have a friend or neighbour that they could rely on for help.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To tackle this the charity has launched the Helping Hands campaign to encourage the community to ‘lend a helping hand’ to their neighbours, friends, and even strangers, to break down barriers to combat isolation, reduce stigma and to encourage people to reach out and talk to someone about how they are feeling.

Amalia Lovett, Network and Campaigns Lead for Horsham Matters, said: “Our Hidden Poverty Survey highlighted the fact that too many residents are still struggling with isolation, not only the elderly, but across all demographics. We spoke to many young mums and professionals that also felt that they had little social connections. Our campaign aims to bring the community together and look after their ‘neighbour’ as they did during the pandemic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Studies show that social isolation significantly increases a person’s risk of premature death from all causes, a risk that may rival those of smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity.

Data from Hidden Poverty survey

The Helping Hands campaign will feature tips on how people can support those most vulnerable in their community. The charity wants to encourage residents to share their campaign and to promote initiatives that support activity in community spaces to promote social connection such as community cafes, coffee mornings and village lunches.

Amalia points out that Helping Hands is about small steps we can all take. “It can be small and easy gestures like saying hello, asking someone how their day is going… small steps that can help people feel less isolated. It’s also important to encourage people to develop new relationships by volunteering with a local charity, or joining a local interest group.”