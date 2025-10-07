Horsham Music Circle explores the brilliance of The Bach Circle

Horsham Music Circle welcomes harpsichordist Steven Devine to the Causeway Barn for an intimate recital exploring the brilliance of The Bach Circle.

The recital is on Saturday, October 18 at 7pm.

Spokesman Luca Imperiale said: “At the heart of the evening lies the enduring genius of J.S. Bach, framed by the music of his gifted sons, his favoured pupil, and a predecessor who helped shape the German keyboard tradition.”

Tickets from 01403 252602, email [email protected]. Online bookings at wegottickets.com/HorshamMusicCircle. Website www.horsham-music-circle.org.uk.

“A familiar figure on the early music scene, Steven Devine is principal keyboard player of the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, director of the English Haydn Festival, and a highly acclaimed soloist with a wide-ranging discography. His interpretations of Bach, Rameau and Krebs have been praised for their clarity, vitality and stylish insight, with Gramophone hailing his recording of the Goldberg Variations as among the best.

“The recital opens with Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach’s Sonata in B flat Prussian Wq.48, a work written for Frederick the Great’s court. Its empfindsamer Stil is full of rhetorical gestures and sudden shifts, revealing a new, expressive freedom that profoundly influenced later composers.

“Next comes the music of Johann Ludwig Krebs, Bach’s favourite student. His Praembulum in F is a concise yet characterful piece, displaying contrapuntal finesse while also looking forward with its elegant phrasing.

“Wilhelm Friedemann Bach’s Fantasie in C minor follows, bold, mercurial, and harmonically daring. Known as the most gifted but also the most unpredictable of Bach’s sons, W.F. Bach here fuses improvisatory brilliance with emotional intensity.

“After the interval, the programme turns back a generation with Johann Jakob Froberger’s Suite in C Froberger’s suites, a rich blend of French elegance and German counterpoint, had a profound impact on later composers, including J.S. Bach himself.

“The evening concludes with J.S. Bach’s French Suite No.5 in G, a jewel of the harpsichord repertoire. Its sequence of dances from the poised Allemande to the lively Gigue encapsulates Bach’s genius for balancing intricate craftsmanship with grace and vitality.

“Performed on a harpsichord by Colin Booth after Christian Vater (1738), this programme offers a richly varied journey through the styles, personalities, and legacies of Bach’s musical circle, brought vividly to life by Steven Devine’s artistry.”