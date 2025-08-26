Horsham Music Circle promises musical delights in new autumn season

Horsham Music Circle is getting ready to launch into its 84th season 2025-26.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokesman Luca Imperiale said: “The Music Circle’s spring 2025 concerts offered wonderful variety and drew enthusiastic audiences. Sussex Chamber Players delivered an exhilarating chamber feast, Baroque Alchemy lit up the Barn with colour and creativity, and Onyx Brass closed the season in celebratory style. Now we turn to our 84th season and a fresh series of autumn delights – three fine concerts to savour and share. We look forward to welcoming familiar faces and new listeners for another inspiring musical journey.

“The series opens on Saturday, September 20 at 7pm in St Mary’s Church with a joyful celebration of two beloved piano quintets: Schubert’s sparkling Trout and Vaughan Williams’s lyrical early work for the same ensemble. Our performers from Ensemble 360, including pianist Tim Horton and rising star double bassist Will Duerden, bring exceptional musicianship and warmth to this uplifting concert. Ensemble 360 unites some of the UK’s most dynamic chamber players, known for fresh programming and engaging performances across major festivals and BBC Radio 3. Passionate about sharing music with all audiences, they bring artistry and heart to every performance. The programme features Vaughan Williams’s Piano Quintet in C minor, full of sweeping melodies and rich textures, alongside Schubert’s much-loved Trout Quintet, brimming with wit, charm, and melodic sparkle. This radiant pairing promises an evening of music-making of the highest calibre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Next, on Saturday, October 18 at 7pm in the Causeway Barn, we welcome distinguished harpsichordist Steven Devine for an intimate recital, The Bach Circle. A familiar figure on the early music scene, Steven is principal keyboard player of the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment and founder of The Art of Moog, which reimagines Bach on synthesizers. In this beautifully crafted recital, Steven explores music by Bach’s sons, Carl Philipp Emanuel and Wilhelm Friedemann Bach, alongside works by Johann Ludwig Krebs and virtuoso keyboardist, Froberger. Performed on a harpsichord by Colin Booth (after Christian Vater 1738), the programme spans the elegance of the baroque to the richness of the early classical period, with the timeless brilliance of J S Bach woven throughout. With Steven’s stylish playing and insight, this promises to be an enlightening and delightful evening.

“Finally, on Saturday, November 29 at 4.30pm in the Causeway Barn, we welcome back harpist Heather Wrighton, joined by flautist Emma Halnan and violist Marie De Bry as the Aurora Trio. Their rare combination of harp, flute, and viola promises a captivating close to our Autumn series, with music by Bax, Debussy, and Ravel. The Aurora Trio offers a distinctive blend of timbres, sparkling, mellow and richly coloured. All three musicians are acclaimed soloists and chamber players who have appeared at Wigmore Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall, and festivals across the UK. Their artistry and ensemble finesse will provide a serene and memorable finale for a winter afternoon.”

For tickets phone 01403 252602 (answer machine) or email [email protected]. Online bookings at wegottickets.com/HorshamMusicCircle. Tickets also on the door.

“A further series of concerts will follow in spring 2026, completing the Circle’s 84th season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All are welcome! Individual tickets are available, with a special offer for those attending all three autumn concerts. We look forward to seeing you and to welcoming new audience members discovering the joy of live music. Come along and give it a try!”