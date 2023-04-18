Horsham music students enjoy a busy time

A-level Music students saw a performance by the English National Opera, and Collyer’s musicians have performed concerts at Holy Trinity Church and the new college café.

The concert at Holy Trinity Church featured a range of Baroque music, and a solo organ piece performed by John Newton, a first-year student. The Opera was Akhnaten by Jon Cage, performed by English National Opera. The choir concert was conducted by Mark Bradbury with Alison Sutton accompanying on piano. Soloists included Joe Steel on violin, Michael Cleaver, James Winton and Feli Beissel performing vocal solos, and Scarlett Townsend singing her own song accompanying herself on guitar.

Collyer’s director of music, Ben Dowsett said: “The last few weeks of term have demonstrated just how diverse the musical activities on offer to students are at Collyer’s, but also the dedication to music shown by students. It’s an extremely busy time of year for all of them, yet they still relish the chance for musical performance!”

Music A-level students saw Akhnaten by Jon Cage

Collyer’s deputy principal Steve Martell said: “We have an excellent music department at Collyer’s, and we owe huge thanks to Ben Dowsett and the team for creating these wonderful opportunities for our talented musicians.”

