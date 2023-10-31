Horsham opticians enters new era as owner and optometrist passes baton onto new leadership

An independent opticians in Horsham is entering an exciting new chapter as beloved optometrist, Louise Sloan sets her sights on the next chapter of her life.

Nestled in the heart of Piries Place, Louise Sloan Opticians has been a pillar of eye health for the local community since its establishment in 1995. The practice has garnered an exceptional reputation for providing high quality eye care services while nurturing enduring relationships with patients throughout Horsham and its surrounding areas.

Following the owner and optometrist, Louise Sloan, leaving the business at the end of November, the practice is delighted to introduce their new Directors, Samantha Griffiths and Fay Bonnie, who both have a wealth of expertise in the optical field.

Fay Bonnie has been a qualified optometrist since 2001, following the completion of her pre-registration course in a fellow independent practice and joined Louise Sloan Opticians in 2021.

Samantha Griffiths and Fay Bonnie

Fay’s commitment to excellence is evident in her recent accomplishment of a higher qualification in medical retina, ensuring the practice stays at the forefront of medical advancements in the optical industry.

Samantha Griffiths, a highly experienced Dispensing Optician, has been an integral part of the Louise Sloan Opticians team since 2017. Sam’s remarkable dedication is exemplified by her work in facilitating appointments for children from local hospitals and individuals with additional needs, delivering a higher level of support and care to those who require it most.

The practice currently offers a range of advanced services, including OCT scans and Optomap scans, alongside high-quality eye examinations. Looking ahead, Samantha envisions investing in state-of-the-art dispensing equipment, such as the Essilor VisiOffice, to ensure Louise Sloan Opticians remains a trailblazer in technological advancements, offering patients a premium and luxurious dispensing experience.

However, the current priority for both remains to be their time invested in each patient visit, maintaining the unparalleled standards of care that have been the hallmark of Louise Sloan Opticians.

In a heartfelt farewell, Louise Sloan expressed her gratitude, stating, "As I transition into this new chapter of my life, I want to thank you once again for your loyalty and trust. It has been an honour and a privilege to serve each of my patients, and I am confident that the practice is in capable hands moving forward.

“I look forward to hearing about the practice's continued success under its new leadership."

Louise Sloan Opticians is excited to embrace this new era with Samantha Griffiths and Fay Bonnie at the helm, poised to carry forward the tradition of exceptional eye care and patient-focused service that has made the practice a cherished institution in Horsham.