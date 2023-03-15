Horsham pre school's World Book Day turned into a week of fun!

At Holbrook Pre-school, staff are passionate about sharing stories and making the most out of every opportunity.
This is why they took their children on World Book Day one step further, venturing outside of the pre school setting, and visiting the neighbours at Skylark House.
Whilst there, the children engaged in various conversations with the residents, enlightening them with their favourite stories and even bursting into a sing song with them.
In the same week, staff and children shared another adventure into our nearby woods.
After taking a short stroll along the river walk, we came across a bridge with a troll underneath (our staff member Jemma).
"Who's that trip-trapping over my bridge?!", she called out. The group then acted out the story of the Three Billy Goats Gruff.
Earlier in the week Jemma and her family left some of their favourite pre-school books around the local parks for other children to find, share and enjoy.