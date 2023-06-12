Horsham Society in the community

Schools used them in a number of ways, both in school and during visits to the town. Following on from this they gave copies to local Girlguiding and Scout groups.
The have subsequently asked for additional copies as the booklets are perfect support material for their badge schemes.
Pictured is Ray Mack, leader of the Brooker Beaver Colony, receiving further copies for the Scouting Movement. Also present is Malcolm Willis, author of ‘Spy Horsham’ and Vice Chairman of Horsham Society. Sitting next to him is Nigel Friswell, who is one of the Vice Presidents of Horsham Society and a member of the Scouting Movement.
Malcolm then met Brown Owl Helen Currington (pictured left) at 4th Horsham Brownies and had the opportunity of talking to the children about ‘Spy Horsham’. He learned that some had used the book at school and others had purchased their own copy from Horsham Museum.
Altogether, Horsham Society have donated in excess of 600 copies of the booklet for use in the community. ‘Spy Horsham’ can be purchased exclusively at Horsham Museum.