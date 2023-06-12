Horsham Society in the community

In 2019, when the Horsham Society first published ‘Spy Horsham’, they gave each Horsham primary school a class set of the booklets. This was to aid studies in the Local History element of the National Curriculum.

Brooker Beaver Colony

Schools used them in a number of ways, both in school and during visits to the town. Following on from this they gave copies to local Girlguiding and Scout groups.

The have subsequently asked for additional copies as the booklets are perfect support material for their badge schemes.

Pictured is Ray Mack, leader of the Brooker Beaver Colony, receiving further copies for the Scouting Movement. Also present is Malcolm Willis, author of ‘Spy Horsham’ and Vice Chairman of Horsham Society. Sitting next to him is Nigel Friswell, who is one of the Vice Presidents of Horsham Society and a member of the Scouting Movement.

4th Horsham Brownies

Malcolm then met Brown Owl Helen Currington (pictured left) at 4th Horsham Brownies and had the opportunity of talking to the children about ‘Spy Horsham’. He learned that some had used the book at school and others had purchased their own copy from Horsham Museum.