Horsham student winners announced for Phoenix Stroke Club art competition

Two students from The Forest School have been announced as winners of The Phoenix Stroke Club Art Competition.

Left to right Graeme Earl (Art teacher), Jamie Stapley (winner), Ian Straw (Headteacher), Amber Hollis (second place), Don Burstow (Phoenix Stroke Club chair)

Jamie Stapley won first prize and Amber Hollis second in a competition to create an image of a phoenix using materials and format of their choice.

The Phoenix Stroke Club is based in the grounds of The Forest School and over the last year has developed a closer relationship with the school.

Students have been joining stroke members with activities such as art and biscuit decorating and the school choir recently performed at the club. Nineteen students entered the art competition and members and volunteers from the stroke club voted on their favourite pieces.

Headteacher Ian Straw said: ‘I am delighted to be here with Mr Earl to present two Forest students with their prize for the exceptional artwork they submitted for the Phoenix Stroke Club competition. I am very proud of all of the members of the Forest Family who entered. The standards were incredibly high and I know that the club members, staff and volunteers found it a real challenge to choose a winner.

‘I am thrilled to present Amber Hollis with £25 for coming second place and to Jamie Stapley who is receiving £50 and a pair of earbuds for winning the first prize. I congratulate both of them for their well-deserved prizes.’

Don Burstow, chair of The Phoenix Stroke Club added: “The interaction between students and stroke members is massively beneficial. Many people become isolated after a stroke and do not have a chance to see young people on a regular basis.