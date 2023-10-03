BREAKING
Horsham students all aboard for fieldwork

Last week Collyer’s Environmental Science students descended on the National Oceanography Centre at the University of Southampton and boarded RV Callista as it headed into the Solent.
By Stephen MartellContributor
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 09:19 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 09:21 BST
Head of Environmental Science, Dr Ian Carr, explained: “The trip is part of the four days of field work required for the course, and gave the students a fantastic opportunity to have hands on experience of many marine and aquatic sampling techniques, led by Gary Fisher from the University.”

The students measured pH, temperature, and light penetration of the Solent. The group also investigated the flora and fauna of the seafloor, using a drag net and grab sample, enabling them to analyse the marine life.

Dr Carr added: “It really was a truly unique experience, as the actively group took part in an amazing range of field work techniques, led by some of the top academic experts in this field.”

Collyer's students on board RV Callista Collyer's students on board RV Callista
Collyer's students on board RV Callista

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “Enormous thanks to Collyer’s Ian Carr, Deborah Mckail and Murray Tarvis, Gary Fisher and the amazing team at the University of Southampton’s National Oceanography Centre, and the RV Callista’s crew for making this brilliant educational field trip possible for our Environmental Scientists.”

