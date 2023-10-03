Horsham students all aboard for fieldwork
Head of Environmental Science, Dr Ian Carr, explained: “The trip is part of the four days of field work required for the course, and gave the students a fantastic opportunity to have hands on experience of many marine and aquatic sampling techniques, led by Gary Fisher from the University.”
The students measured pH, temperature, and light penetration of the Solent. The group also investigated the flora and fauna of the seafloor, using a drag net and grab sample, enabling them to analyse the marine life.
Dr Carr added: “It really was a truly unique experience, as the actively group took part in an amazing range of field work techniques, led by some of the top academic experts in this field.”
Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “Enormous thanks to Collyer’s Ian Carr, Deborah Mckail and Murray Tarvis, Gary Fisher and the amazing team at the University of Southampton’s National Oceanography Centre, and the RV Callista’s crew for making this brilliant educational field trip possible for our Environmental Scientists.”