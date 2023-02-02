Edit Account-Sign Out
Horsham students' careers close up with National Film and Television School

Collyer's students recently enjoyed a talk by Richard Lingard, from the National Film and Television School, covering a wide spectrum of careers, from animation to film, TV drama to games design and from post-production to live TV.

By Stephen MartellContributor
3 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 4:13pm
Picture shows: Collyer's students with Richard Lingard (right) after the lecture.
Rebecca Moon, Collyer’s Head of BTEC Creative Digital Media Production enjoyed the session: “Richard gave the students ‘real world’ honest answers to their help them navigate the next steps, including how to secure contacts and network.

“The students really enjoyed asking questions and hearing from an industry specialist the truth about the business.”

Jonathan Nunns, Collyer’s Head of Media Studies, said: “In the midst of unparalleled US investment in UK TV and Film, opportunities for British youngsters have never been better.

“This was an inspirational career ‘sat nav’ for our students, just what young people need as they make crucial life decisions about their futures.”