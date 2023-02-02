Horsham students' careers close up with National Film and Television School

Collyer's students recently enjoyed a talk by Richard Lingard, from the National Film and Television School, covering a wide spectrum of careers, from animation to film, TV drama to games design and from post-production to live TV.

Picture shows: Collyer's students with Richard Lingard (right) after the lecture.

Rebecca Moon, Collyer’s Head of BTEC Creative Digital Media Production enjoyed the session: “Richard gave the students ‘real world’ honest answers to their help them navigate the next steps, including how to secure contacts and network.

“The students really enjoyed asking questions and hearing from an industry specialist the truth about the business.”

Jonathan Nunns, Collyer’s Head of Media Studies, said: “In the midst of unparalleled US investment in UK TV and Film, opportunities for British youngsters have never been better.