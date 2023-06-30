NationalWorldTV
Horsham students inspired by trip to a London university campus

Collyers History students recently visited Royal Holloway, University of London, to sample lectures, meet student ambassadors and get help with their UCAS applications.
By Stephen MartellContributor
Published 30th Jun 2023, 15:28 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 15:30 BST

Lucy MacDonald, Collyer’s Head of History said: “The group had the opportunity to listen to lectures on the Crusades, Stalin’s Russia, and the Ending of Empire.

“It was a great day out. One of the students commented that he had not really considered university being an option until he came on the trip, and now he was inspired to apply.”

Rob Hussey, Collyer’s Vice Principal (Curriculum) said: “Massive thanks to Royal Holloway for their incredible hospitality, and to Lucy and the Collyer’s team for creating this wonderful opportunity for our Historians.”

Collyers History students at Royal Holloway, University of LondonCollyers History students at Royal Holloway, University of London
Lucy MacDonald added: “The students even got to meet the campus cat!”

