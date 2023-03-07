Horsham students learn about volunteering with the NHS

Last week Collyer’s welcomed Paul Davis from the Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust.

Picture caption: Paul Davis from the Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust presents to Collyer's students

Collyer’s Work Experience Co-ordinator, Sarah Tillier, said: “Paul visited to Collyer's to talk to students and answer questions about volunteering opportunities in our local hospitals.

"Students learnt about the roles available, the comprehensive training they would receive as volunteers and how they can work towards achieving a National Volunteer Certificate to add to their CV.”

Collyer’s Director of Progression, Rebecca Adams was delighted. She said: “This informative and inspiring session was hugely valuable to the students who attended.