Horsham students rise to the challenge at business management event

Collyer’s students got a taste of the real world of business at the Challenge of Management 2023, run by the college at the five-star South Lodge Hotel.

The event enabled teams of ten students, each led by a top representative from the regional business community, to compete throughout the day in a number of business games and team building exercises.

Expert business representatives and guest speakers supporting the event included: Toby Cotton (Kreston Reeves), Paul Cleary (Caribtours), Andrew Di Sora (South Lodge, an Executive Hotel); Amy Green (Specialist Risk Group and President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Sussex), James Hoad (Navigators and General), Mike Humphries (Young Enterprise), Johnny Huntingdon (GB Para Nordic Skier and adventurer), Demetria O’Sullivan (The Illustrant Partnership), Maisie Poland (Schroders), Kim Senior (Assurity Consulting); Smita Warren (RSA); Jason McBride and Guy Watts (both Architectural Plants) and Tim Wrenn (Environment Agency).

The popular and successful day is a key part of the college’s progression initiative and gave students a taste of the real world of management and employability skills.

Collyer’s Director of Progression, Rebecca Adams, who co-ordinated the event, said: “These business professionals are all incredible supporters of Collyer’s and have given so much time, creativity and energy to help the next generation. Our students found them truly inspiring!”

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell, who hosted the event, said: “Enormous thanks to our sponsors Architectural Plants, Assurity Consulting, Caribtours and the Specialist Risk Group. Without their generosity, this valuable day would not be possible.”

Throughout the day, attention was drawn to the learning opportunities that the tasks provided and Q&As about the routes available after college including insights into a number of pathways including apprenticeships, degree apprenticeships and sponsored degrees. Deputy Principal Steve Martell interviewed inspirational special guests including Amy Green, Jonny Huntingdon, former Collyer’s students Ashna Hurynag (award winning Sky News broadcaster), Guy Watts (Guinness World Record Rower) and Tim Wrenn (Degree Apprentice from the Environment Agency).

As well as benefiting from this practical and personal advice, student teams enjoyed an interactive ice-breaker, and then competed in a sculpture and presentation competition, a cave dilemma and the ever-popular production challenge. Using real life examples and techniques, teams discussed, planned and presented their ideas, all to win prizes throughout the day.

Collyer’s Ian McAlister, who hosted the sculpture and presentation challenge was delighted: “Throughout the day I was impressed and humbled by the sheer talent within the room. Students took the event very seriously, were ready to learn, and certainly dressed for success!”