Horsham students visit cruise ship Anthem of the Seas as part of tourism course

Collyers Travel & Tourism students were recently treated to a luxurious trip to the Royal Caribbean Cruise Liner, The Anthem of the Seas.

Collyer’s Head of Travel and Tourism, Nikki Stone, explained: “The group had a tour of the ship, visiting luxury suites that in many cases cost thousands of pounds per night. The students enjoyed a fine dining lunch experience, with a choice of food from around the world. Leah, Royal Caribbean’s Cruise Liner Events Manager, then gave a presentation and answered questions on the opportunities for employment, the workings of the ship, and life on-board.

“This was an amazing opportunity for our students, who got to see behind the scenes onboard a cruise ship and learn from an expert on the career opportunities available at entry level or with a degree in subjects such as Cruise Management, International Tourism Management or Business Management.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collyer’s Vice Principal (Curriculum) Rob Hussey said: “Colossal thanks to Nikki and the wonderful team on the Royal Caribbean Cruise Liner for launching this valuable link-up and creating such a brilliant learning opportunity for our students.”

Collyer's students and teachers on the Anthem of the Seas

Nikki Stone added: “Our students did us proud, and who knows, some may set sail on a cruise liner career in the future!?

“We were very lucky to be able to have this opportunity, I think we are the only college in the UK to be granted a ship visit with them this year!”

undefined