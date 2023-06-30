NationalWorldTV
Horsham students visit cruise ship Anthem of the Seas as part of tourism course

Collyers Travel & Tourism students were recently treated to a luxurious trip to the Royal Caribbean Cruise Liner, The Anthem of the Seas.
By Stephen MartellContributor
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 10:59 BST

Collyer’s Head of Travel and Tourism, Nikki Stone, explained: “The group had a tour of the ship, visiting luxury suites that in many cases cost thousands of pounds per night. The students enjoyed a fine dining lunch experience, with a choice of food from around the world. Leah, Royal Caribbean’s Cruise Liner Events Manager, then gave a presentation and answered questions on the opportunities for employment, the workings of the ship, and life on-board.

“This was an amazing opportunity for our students, who got to see behind the scenes onboard a cruise ship and learn from an expert on the career opportunities available at entry level or with a degree in subjects such as Cruise Management, International Tourism Management or Business Management.”

Collyer’s Vice Principal (Curriculum) Rob Hussey said: “Colossal thanks to Nikki and the wonderful team on the Royal Caribbean Cruise Liner for launching this valuable link-up and creating such a brilliant learning opportunity for our students.”

Collyer's students and teachers on the Anthem of the SeasCollyer's students and teachers on the Anthem of the Seas
Collyer's students and teachers on the Anthem of the Seas

Nikki Stone added: “Our students did us proud, and who knows, some may set sail on a cruise liner career in the future!?

“We were very lucky to be able to have this opportunity, I think we are the only college in the UK to be granted a ship visit with them this year!”

