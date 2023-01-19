Horsham students visit Oxford University

This week forty Collyer’s students visited Oxford University for the day, where they were hosted by St John’s College.

Collyer's students at St John's College, Oxford

Collyer’s Head of Whittington House and Oxbridge Co-ordinator, Naomi Lask, said: “We were given a talk to help understand Oxford University, with a focus on the application process. We were also given the opportunity to take part in a lively and informative Q&A with a current student.”

The group enjoyed lunch in the dining hall, and then a tour of either Balliol or Exeter college with current undergraduates.

Naomi added: “The students asked some brilliant questions and got a very thorough understanding of what it is like to study at Oxford.”