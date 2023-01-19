Horsham students visit Oxford University

Collyer’s Head of Whittington House and Oxbridge Co-ordinator, Naomi Lask, said: “We were given a talk to help understand Oxford University, with a focus on the application process. We were also given the opportunity to take part in a lively and informative Q&A with a current student.”
The group enjoyed lunch in the dining hall, and then a tour of either Balliol or Exeter college with current undergraduates.
Naomi added: “The students asked some brilliant questions and got a very thorough understanding of what it is like to study at Oxford.”
Ian McAlister, Collyer’s Director of HE Progression said: “We are hugely grateful to St John’s College for their wonderful hospitality. Colossal thanks to Naomi and our students for representing Collyer’s so positively.”