Horsham swimmers help raise awareness of Lobular Breast Cancer

Dr Susan Michaelis who lives in Horsham was diagnosed with Invasive Lobular Breast Cancer (LBC) in 2013 but many people have never heard of it. Now Susan has a gowing number of supporters helping her raise awarness of the disease and also helping her raise funding for research at the Institute of Cancer Research in London (ICR)

Swimmers from Worthing Bluetits and Goring Gulls helping raise awarness of lobular breast cancer

LBC is the second most common type of breast cancer with 1,000 people a day being diagnosed globally. Its more common than ovarian or skin cancer yet it does not have a specific treatment and this is what Susan is trying to change.

Susan commented: “In 2013, I had a tiny red mark on my left breast, no lump. I was given an ultra sound and mammogram which saw nothing. Still concerned, I had a biopsy which confirmed I had Lobular Breast Cancer. Subsequent surgery revealed it was 7cm but a mammogram and ultrasound saw nothing. This is typical of lobular breast cancer. I had a re-occurence in 2016 and in 2021, it was detected in my spine, meaning I am now stage 4. It has spread because there is no specific treatment for lobular breast cancer and I am determined to change this.”

In early 2023, Susan launched the Lobular Moon Shot Project to help raise the £20 million needed by the Institute of Cancer Research in London (ICR) to fully understand the biology of the disease. This is a vital step towards getting a specific treatment.

The project is supported by Horsham based Fact Not Fiction Films who have made two films about the disease and lack of a specific treatment. At the premiere screening of these films, drone pilot Michael Childs and owner of HoverShoot was shocked to learn about what many call the ‘forgotten’ cancer and decided to do something about raising awareness.

On a recent warm afternoon, he contacted swimmers from Worthing Bluetits and Goring Gulls and told them he had an idea for a short film to raise awareness of LBC and to show visually how many people per day are being diagnosed with the disease in the UK.

Very soon, an enthusiastic number of swimmers - Pamela Boulton, Jan Hubbard, Helen Mole, Kate Bendix, Wendy Hawkins, Sarah Johnson, Helen Vancurova, Sara Chandler, Tracy Thompson, Sarah Price, Jane Tucker, Sarah Kneller, Carol Codling, Rachael King, Joanna Linnea Hodges Richards, Rosalyn Knight, Julia Hoare, Jon, Sylvia Tune, Sue Goddard, Carol Hunter, Sue Longton, Michelle Klus, Claire Webb, Anita Coe, Rachel Harley, Michaela Whitson, Sue Wellstead, Sue Jones, Alexia Barrow, Becca Stubbs, Elaine Thomas and Elaine Carr were on the beach ready for filming.

What followed was a remarkable community effort and the creation of a short film helping to educate people about the disease. Dr Susan Michaelis was on location to thank all those who took part.

Susan added: “It was such a nice thing for everyone to do. I know if more people get involved we will raise the money and one day there will be the specific treatment needed for those diagnosed with the disease. You never know who will be next, it could be someone you love or know and they deserve a specific treatment.”