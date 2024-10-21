Horsham Symphony Orchestra are back at St Mary’s Church, Horsham for the first concert of their 2024-25 season.

“Steve has conducted the orchestra since 2006 and was a member of the clarinet section as a schoolboy in the 1980s. Alongside conducting Steve continues to perform regularly in the UK and abroad. Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto contains many beautiful lyrical melodies and is one of the most loved compositions for clarinet and has certainly been sounding fantastic in rehearsals so far. In the second half of the concert Steve will conduct Bruckner’s 4th Symphony, a fitting choice as the 200thcentenary year of his birth. The symphony is one of his most popular works, with the brass section having a strong presence and the horn section being a particular feature.”