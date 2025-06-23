Horsham Symphony Orchestra offer their final concert this season

Horsham Symphony Orchestra are looking forward to returning to St Mary’s Church Horsham on Saturday, June 28 for their final concert this season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets are £20 for adults and £5 for under 16's and students. They are available on

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spokeswoman Clare Thornton-Wood said: “They are performing Rachmaninov's 2nd Piano Concerto, Schubert's 9th Symphony and Ruslan and Ludmilla Overture – Glinka.

“The piano concerto is one of Rachmaninov's most popular works; it was used as the soundtrack to the film Brief Encounter and its lyrical melodies and rich harmonies are instantly recognisable. It has taken first place in the ClassicFM Hall of Fame for the past three years. Schubert's 9th Symphony has the nickname The Great. It was performed only after Schubert's death. Schubert was a great fan of walking in the Alps and the symphony contains many references to this such as the horn calls, a march and even a dance reminiscent of Vienese swing.

“The orchestra will be conducted by Steve Dummer and led by Rachel Ellis. The piano soloist for the Rachmaninov is Caroline Tyler. This is Caroline's first performance with the orchestra; she has performed as a concert pianist in venues worldwide, won a number of prizes and is also an accomplished composer. The Glinka overture will be conducted by Luca Imperiale our student conductor for this season. Do join us for what promises to be a spectacular evening of music.”