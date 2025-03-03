Horsham Symphony Orchestra return to the Capitol

By Phil Hewitt

Group Arts Editor, Sussex Newspapers

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 10:05 BST

Horsham Symphony Orchestra are returning to the Capitol, Horsham for their next concert on Saturday, March 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets available from https://www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

Spokeswoman Clare Thornton-Wood said: “Edward Elgar has a local connection as he lived for a short time in a cottage in Fittleworth. We are performing his well-known and loved Enigma Variations, which includes the beautiful cello melody, alongside Dorabella and many others. We are also playing two lesser-known pieces; one is a premiere:

“Angels on the Beach at Night – Thomas Shorthouse (premiere performance) is a piece written for orchestra and recorder soloist, featuring three different-sized recorders. Thomas and Luca Imperiale from Horsham are both students at the Royal College of Music. The inspiration for the piece came from a camping trip on a beach in Australia where Thomas had a vivid dream in which he became aware of a very bright white figure. The piece incorporates a number of extended techniques for both the orchestra and soloist.”

The concert also includes Sinfonia for Orbiting Spheres by Missy Mazzoli.

“Missy is a contemporary American composer. The music depicts the solar system, a series of loops that twist round each other. Alongside the usual orchestral instruments, the piece also includes some harmonicas, all played at a different pitch and creating a really beautiful harmonic and atmospheric effect.”

