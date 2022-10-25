Local Trefoil members enjoying a day out to the London Royal Parks

Whether you’re involved in guiding or not, Trefoil Guild is a wonderful opportunity to meet like-minded people to share your next adventure - whatever that might be!

Trefoil Guild acts like a branch of Girlguiding and its members agree to support the guiding ethos - including the pledge to help other people. Many members pass on their skills and knowledge to local guiding units, from helping Brownies work towards a badge to preparing older girls for a camping adventure. Many members are unit leaders or helpers in Girlguiding units, but it is not a requirement to be a Trefoil member.

But it’s not all about the girls - there are plenty of opportunities for members to try something new, take on a new personal challenge and escape the daily routine. The best thing is that what you do is up to you!

Seven participants enjoying refreshments

Members of our County-wide Active Trefoil Guild have travelled to Scotland for a long weekend, had trips on a canal barge, to the Theatre, have been camping and hiking and are currently planning a trip to Switzerland to the Guide Centre "Our Chalet".

Across the UK, there are over 1,100 Trefoil Guilds with over 18,000 members - some meet every week, others less frequently, perhaps in the evening or in the afternoon. So, if you've recently left Girlguiding UK and want to stay involved with the Movement, or if you've never been a member but would like to support Guiding in your area, The Trefoil Guild is for you. Come along and have a drink with us and find out more about plans for Horsham Trefoil https://www.trefoilguild.co.uk/