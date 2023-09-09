Horsham YMCA Football Club have been a key part of the Horsham community for 125 years and hope to provide sporting opportunities for the foreseeable future.

This summer players, ex-players, and supporters gathered at Horsham YMCA Football Club ground in Gorings Mead to celebrate 125 years of grass-roots football being played at the pitch and reveal their new kit.

The club has been at the heart of the community and provided sporting opportunities, to people of all ages, over the years. The club has supported many young players to go on to play in adult leagues and has been a focal point for youth development.

Most recently the club has submitted planning permission to install an all-weather artificial grass pitch to ensure the site remains as a sustainable, community football pitch for generations to come.

The club had a successful season on the pitch last season.

The first feam, in the Southern Combination League premier division, finished 12th in the league, the under-23 team finished 6th in the SCFL U23 league and the under-18s were 4th in the Isthmian Youth League (of 10 clubs) and will go on to play in the FA Youth Cup.

The club use their ‘Youth Development Pathway’, to equip young players with the skills and experience to enable them to launch their football careers in the adult game.

Most excitingly many of last season's U18 players were able to represent the club at both U23 and first team level – U18 players making a total of 168 first team appearances.

Established in 1898 Horsham YMCA Football Club have been playing at the Herbert Direct sponsored ground since 1929. There is a long and proud history of football being played at the site, but the facilities are outdated.

YMCA DownsLink Group has summited detailed plans to Horsham District Council’s planning committee for an all-weather 3G pitch at Horsham YMCA FC which is supported by the Sussex Football Association (FA), the Horsham District Youth League (HDYL), local football clubs and local YMCA Centres.

By installing an all-weather 3G pitch and improving the facilities the club will become useable by a wider and more diverse group of people of all ages. In line with the recent Horsham Blueprint plan, it will provide a much needed, high quality, local 3G artificial grass pitch, open to community use.

As well as being a local amenity, with opportunities to hire the club house for community events and groups, the 3G pitch will provide a home for a range of diverse players and teams including:

- Horsham YMCA FC: First team, under 23s and under 18s

- Crawley AFC: Women’s football team

– Albion in the Community programs and courses

- Chesworth Rovers FC: Youth Football

- Sparrows FC: Women’s Football, Youth Football, Mini Football

- Southwater Royals FC: First & second team, U10-U18 boys and girls

- Tigers FC: Youth Football, Mini Football

- YMCA DownsLink Group: Residents from Horsham Y Centre and Crawley Foyer

Ahead of submitting planning, YMCA DownsLink Group consulted widely with the community to gather their views. There is widespread support across the community for the installation of a 3G pitch at the ground, which will be run as a social enterprise.

To address concerns around how an increase in use of the pitch might impact immediate neighbours the submitted plans include a suggestion for a reduced speed limit along Gorings Mead, a Travel and Transport Plan for the site to manage traffic and parking, secure bicycle storage, measures to control noise from the pitch, and the installation of the new focused low-energy LED floodlights.

Paul Saunders Sussex County FA Project Manager, commented: “We’re delighted that so many partners and funders have come together to save this historic football pitch and ensure it remains as a vital local amenity for future generations.

"Developing the Horsham YMCA FC site to an all-weather pitch will future proof this much-loved ground and provide sporting opportunities for a wide range of local teams of all ages and abilities.”