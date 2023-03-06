Horsham youngsters and care home residents on the same page for World Book Day

A care home in Horsham welcomed local nursery children to celebrate World Book Day.

Residents at Skylark House read to the children.

Residents at Care UK’s Skylark House, on St Mark’s Lane, were joined by children from Holbrook Community Preschool for a fun afternoon to celebrate their love of books.

To mark the special day, the children dressed up as their favourite characters and brought along their most-loved books for the residents to read to them. Ensuring the scene was set for a storytelling afternoon, the team at Skylark House created a reading nook, complete with blankets and toys, for the children to get cosy.

Commenting on the afternoon, resident, Anne Hill, aged 76, said: “It was so lovely to have the children visit Skylark House. It reminded me of when my grandchildren were little, and I would read to them.”

Dorota Woloszyn, Home Manager at Skylark House, said: “At Skylark House, we enjoy working closely with the local community, and were delighted to celebrate World Book Day with Holbrook Community Preschool.

“The interactions and affection between the residents and the children was lovely to see – they loved spending time with each other.

