Horsham's Carfax transformed into catwalk for Catherine’s Bridal photoshoot in aid of hospice

Horsham town centre was transformed into a catwalk on Wednesday May 31 when Catherine’s Bridal staged a stunning red-carpet fashion show to showcase its occasion wear.

Model Eavan taking part in Catherine's Bridal fashion show

The Carfax store, run by St Catherine’s Hospice, organised a group of volunteer models of all ages, to take to the catwalk in a wide range of gorgeous occasion wear, all available to purchase in the store.

Lucky bystanders watched the fashion show that featured everything from a huge Cinderella-style wedding gown to a sophisticated 1920s-inspired sequined dress. With outfits catering for all tastes, ages, genders, and body types, the show proved that pre-loved fashion definitely deserves a place on the high street.

The ‘paparazzi’ attending the event were all local photographers volunteering their time to capture the models on the catwalk. Each model was introduced along with a description of what they were wearing and its all-important price tag, with prices starting from just £4 for a child’s party dress.

Catherine's Bridal fashion show

Cat Ferrer-Jempson, a fundraiser for St Catherine’s who modelled at the show said: “It was great fun, and such an excellent way of bringing awareness to the beautiful wedding dresses and occasion wear we have for sale in the store. It was wonderful to see the people of Horsham taking the time to watch the show, show their support, and discover the absolute gems you can find at Catherine’s Bridal!

“Buying pre-loved clothes is not only great for the environment but it’s also on trend at the moment. It’s refreshing to see people of all ages shopping second-hand, and the quality of the products at Catherine’s Bridal is fantastic and really affordable.”

Catherine’s Bridal encourages everyone to shop more sustainably for special occasions without compromising on style and elegance. From wedding gowns to prom dresses, as well as suits, mother-of-the-bride outfits, and bridesmaid and flower girl dresses, there really is something for everyone. The shop also stocks a wide range of accessories including fascinators, veils, ties, and shoes.

Catherine’s Bridal is situated within St Catherine’s shop in Horsham’s Carfax and is open Monday to Saturday, 9:30-17:00. The funds raised by the shop allows St Catherine’s to provide expert end of life care to families living with a terminal illness across West Sussex and East Surrey. For more information visit stch.org.uk.

Catherine's Bridal fashion show

To check out some of the images from the photoshoot, and to keep up to date with all things Catherine’s Bridal follow them on Facebook (Catherine’s Bridal) and Instagram (@catherinesbridalstore).

Catherine's Bridal fashion show