Horsham’s HAODS offer Terry Pratchett's Wyrd Sisters

HAODS Wyrd Sisters (contributed pic)

Horsham’s HAODS will be performing Terry Pratchett's Wyrd Sisters with original music at Barns Green Village Hall from May 28-31.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Expect the usual Pratchett blend of colourful characters and witty dialogue,” says spokesman Steve Cronin.

Tickets are £15 (£8 school students) from bit.ly/wyrdsis

“Loosely based on Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Wyrd Sisters is packed full of Pratchett’s trademark chaos, satire and wit. The play has been adapted by his closest writing partner, Stephen Briggs. Where possible he has preserved the dialogue and personality of all the eccentric but very human characters: bickering witches, a ghost king, a wicked duke and duchess, and a struggling fool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Granny Weatherwax (sharp), Nanny Ogg (cheeky) and Magrat Garlick (innocent) are three witches trying to get by in a kingdom riven by Shakespearean tragedy. An evil Duke and his scheming wife have murdered the king and taken over.

“When the witches find the King’s baby son and heir, they are forced reluctantly to get involved. Brandishing wit, wisdom, reverse psychology and – if they really have to – some magic, can they save the day?

“The show features a play within a play, where the witches have to watch themselves played badly on stage as evil hags in a propaganda piece reminiscent of the twisted social media stories we have to deal with in 2025.”

Andrew Donovan has written the music especially for this production. He said: “The Discworld’s Rincewind and the luggage jumped into my imagination decades ago and never left. Writing the score for my favourite characters – the three witches – has been a joyous experience. I like to underscore much of the dialogue with music, which heightens the emotional resonance of each scene and keeps the actors on their toes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Tom adds: “The idea for staging Wyrd Sisters came from a lockdown zoom readthrough in 2021. It’s an ideal production for HAODS, with a large variety of parts, 22 scene changes and some technical challenges for the backstage team. Andrew’s original music will also bring a real sense of magic to the show. In honour of the Discworld librarian, we’re supporting the Orangutan Foundation too.”

Steve added: “Wyrd Sisters reunites some HAODS heavy hitters, with Andrew Donovan as Granny Weatherwax, Roz Hall as Magrat Garlick, Chris Dale as Duke Felmet and Alicia Marson as the Duchess. Lizzie Alderton returns from directing duties on Little Shop of Horrors as Vitoller. Gayle Banks joins HAODS as Nanny Ogg, Sam Taylor is the Fool and Steve Cronin is King Verence. A large ensemble enjoys themselves as bandits, soldiers, peasants, actors and much more.

“Barns Green Village Hall really deserves to have the word Theatre somewhere in its name. No ordinary village hall is this. Complete with bar, full lighting rig and a spacious, raised stage, it is a fantastic venue and less than 15 minutes from central Horsham by car. To make the most of the space and cope with 22 scene changes, the crew are using periaktoi – tall, triangular prisms that can be moved and rotated quickly to change the background scenery.”

HAODS performs two major musical productions every year, usually at the Capitol Horsham, as well as plays and other entertainments. Recent productions include Little Shop of Horrors, The Addams Family, Blackadder II, Kipps and Hairspray.

Tickets now available at www.haods.co.uk/wyrd-sisters for £15 (£8 for school students).

Barns Green Village Hall, Wednesday-Friday, May 28-30 at 7.30pm, Saturday, May 31 at 2pm and 7pm.