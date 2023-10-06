Horsham's Saxon Weald Youth Awards 2023 is looking for nominations
This could be for helping others, making a difference in the community, achieving sporting success or having an outstanding attitude to learning. Saxon Weald are passionate about celebrating young people's individual successes or endeavours.
Please take a look at the award categories below.
Young Carer AwardRecognising young people who volunteer in caring activities, such as those who:
- Care for or help a relative, neighbour or friend in need
- Volunteer for a local charity supporting children, disadvantaged or older people
- Raise money for charities supporting people in need in the local or wider community
Local Community AwardRecognising young people who are making a difference to a town, village or local area, including those who:
- Support a youth group as a leader or volunteer
- Have raised money for a community
- Have contributed through their commitment to a nature, history or environmental project
Sport and Physical Activity AwardRecognising an outstanding improvement or achievement in sport, such as those who:
- Have shown dedication in an individual or team sport or physical activity
- Have shown commitment to coaching a youth team or developing them in their activity
- Have overcome personal barriers to achievement
Achievement in Learning AwardRecognising the success or improvement of young people in education who have shown courage and commitment. This includes those who:
- Have overcome adversity and personal barriers in their learning
- Participated in additional activities to build skills for a future career
- Demonstrated an outstanding commitment to a particular educational activity
To nominate a young person for an award, please visit the following website page and complete the form by Friday 10 November 2023: www.saxonweald.com/youth-awards
Winners will be informed at the end of November, and announced on the Saxon Weald website and social media channels shortly afterwards. They will be invited to an awards evening at Saxon Weald House in Horsham on the evening of 7 December 2023 and presented with a £100 gift voucher of their choice. Best of luck to all the nominees!