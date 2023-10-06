Horsham's Saxon Weald Youth Awards 2023 is looking for nominations

The Saxon Weald Youth Awards are a wonderful opportunity to nominate a young person in your life who deserves to be recognised for their dedication, hard work or commitment.

This could be for helping others, making a difference in the community, achieving sporting success or having an outstanding attitude to learning. Saxon Weald are passionate about celebrating young people's individual successes or endeavours.

Please take a look at the award categories below.

Young Carer AwardRecognising young people who volunteer in caring activities, such as those who:

The 2022 winners, with Saxon Weald's Chief Executive, Steven Dennis

Care for or help a relative, neighbour or friend in need

Volunteer for a local charity supporting children, disadvantaged or older people

Raise money for charities supporting people in need in the local or wider community

Local Community AwardRecognising young people who are making a difference to a town, village or local area, including those who:

Support a youth group as a leader or volunteer

Have raised money for a community

Have contributed through their commitment to a nature, history or environmental project

Sport and Physical Activity AwardRecognising an outstanding improvement or achievement in sport, such as those who:

Have shown dedication in an individual or team sport or physical activity

Have shown commitment to coaching a youth team or developing them in their activity

Have overcome personal barriers to achievement

Achievement in Learning AwardRecognising the success or improvement of young people in education who have shown courage and commitment. This includes those who:

Have overcome adversity and personal barriers in their learning

Participated in additional activities to build skills for a future career

Demonstrated an outstanding commitment to a particular educational activity

To nominate a young person for an award, please visit the following website page and complete the form by Friday 10 November 2023: www.saxonweald.com/youth-awards

