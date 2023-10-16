Hospice cuppa fun raises funds in Newhaven as MP drops in

Hundreds of pounds were raised for a Sussex hospice in just a single morning from garden centre customers drinking tea and coffee.

St Wilfrid’s benefited to the tune of over £500 as Paradise Park Garden Centre welcomed them to its Newhaven coffee shop. The morning was devoted to raising awareness and funds for the work done for people in need of end-of-life care and their families.

As well as St Wilfrid’s themselves fundraising, the Tates family-run garden centre gave all their hot drink profits to the charity from the day.

“We are always pleased to work with our local hospices as they are such an integral part of the community and so many of our customers’ lives are touched by the work they do”, explained Tates director Darren Clift.

Maria Caulfield MP and Darren Clift meet St Wilfrid's staff

“We make the fundraising straightforward- just come and buy a drink, enjoy it with a friend and we will do the rest by giving all the profits to the hospice.”

The event was attended by local MP and junior health minister, Maria Caulfield. She spent time meeting the team from the Hospice and learning about their work.

Maria said: “I was delighted to meet with the team from St Wilfrid’s Hospice at their coffee morning at Paradise Park. The team does wonderful work helping people with their end-of-life care, I’d like to thank them and the team at Paradise Park for hosting the event”