Hospice proposes joining NHS Neighbourhood Groups

Following news that St Catherine’s Hospice needs to make cost savings of £1.5 million and is reviewing its community services in consultation with its staff teams, the local charity is proposing a new way of working alongside NHS partners.

The local hospice is exploring becoming part of existing NHS Neighbourhood Groups to deliver expert end of life care. The charity has been developing a model for several months, and recently piloted it in two areas of the hospice’s catchment in East Surrey.

Two senior nurses involved in the pilot said, “Our pilot has helped us work more closely with our GP and district nursing colleagues to break down the siloes that patients often experience within the healthcare system when they’re approaching the end of their lives.

When people are living with a terminal diagnosis or facing the end of their life, they’re currently supported by different consultants, doctors and NHS departments. It’s not uncommon for many different health and social care professionals to visit them, sometimes on the same day. This means they have to repeat conversations and details of their illness multiple times. This can lead to frustration, confusion and stress at an already difficult time. Sometimes patients and families are left not knowing which professional to turn to for help.

NHS Neighbourhood Groups aim to resolve that and improve patient experience by putting them at the centre of a team of healthcare professionals. All these professionals understand their situation and will work together to support them.”

As part of their pilot, one of the other healthcare professionals St Catherine’s worked alongside was First Community Health and Care. Lee Davies, Associate Director for Un-Scheduled Care from First Community Health and Care said, “We’ve been working collaboratively with St Catherine’s for many years and value their specialist knowledge in supporting our district nursing teams. This latest work has involved co-location of specialist end of life nurses from St Catherine’s with our own district nursing teams. This way of working has proved successful and enhanced patient and family care and experience. It’s aided more timely communication and informed reviews of care planning. We look forward to continuing to work with St Catherine’s in an integrated way to deliver the best possible Neighbourhood based care and support to our local population.”

St Catherine’s believes being part of NHS Neighbourhood Groups will help more local people benefit from expert end of life care and support

Giles Tomsett, Chief Executive at St Catherine’s said, “Our ambition has always been to provide care to as many local people as possible to help them live and die well. As part of this we recognise we can no longer work in isolation.

Becoming part of NHS Neighbourhood Groups will allow our hospice teams to deliver end of life care within an integrated model. Our teams will work alongside groups of GP practices and different NHS community services, social care and other providers to deliver patients more co-ordinated and proactive care. Our skilled team will also share expert advice and knowledge with wider healthcare colleagues. This means more patients will benefit from expert hospice support.

This proposed plan will also align our charity and the vital services we provide with the Sussex health and care system’s five-year strategy – Improving Lives Together –a new joined up community approach to health and care, as well as the new government’s approach to care. It will allow us to be part of a sustainable service model, something that’s vital with the current challenges of hospice funding.”