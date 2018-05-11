Hospice to host a Death Cafe for the first time

St Peter and St James Hospice at Chailey will be hosting a ‘Death Café’ for the first time on Wednesday, May 16, which is open for all to attend.

The free event has been organised as part of Dying Matters Week, an awareness event that aims to encourage national conversation about death, dying and bereavement.

It will offer an open and confidential space to share thoughts, concerns, hopes and experiences of death.

Melanie Lockett, Head of Well-being Services, believes the Death Café franchise is an important one.

She said: “People may be put off by the directness of the name, but Dying Matters Week and the Death Café movement exist to break down social taboos and help people to become more comfortable in talking about these difficult subjects.

“As a hospice, we have to be at the forefront of that conversation.

“It’s not a bereavement group or counselling session; the Death Café is a discussion group that may well encourage us to make the most of our finite lives.”

If you’d like to attend the Death Café, please contact Melanie at mlockett@stpjhospice.org

The hospice serves a population of 200,000.