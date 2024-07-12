Hospital invests £750,000 to improve access to diagnostics
With 90% of patients needing imaging at some point in their diagnosis or treatment, investment in state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment is essential. The new scanner will increase the hospital’s capacity by around 20% and form an important part of its Community Diagnostic Centre service, providing greater access for patients who need a scan to support a decision to determine the care they need.
There has been a consistent increase in the number of patients nationally needing diagnostic services and diagnostics is a priority for Sussex as part of the shared delivery plan, looking to increase capacity and reduce waiting times. The new scanner will help QVH not only reduce its own waiting lists but enable it to support other providers across Sussex, Surrey and Kent to reduce their waiting lists for CT scans.
CT or computed tomography is a medical imaging technique used to gain detailed internal images of the body. The new machine replaces its first scanner opened in 2018 which was funded by the hospital’s League of Friends. Members of the League joined the official opening, along with the Surrey, Sussex & Frimley Imaging Network, representatives of the hospital’s leadership team and radiography department, and supplier Siemens.
James Lowell, Chief Executive Officer at Queen Victoria Hospital, said: “This is a significant investment in diagnostics for our hospital and will help us ensure we provide the best experience for our patients. Our new scanner will also allow us to offer support to other providers to help them reduce their waiting lists for CT scans and enable patients to get appointments faster. Thank you to the League of Friends for their initial investment in CT at QVH and to our clinical teams for prioritising the new scanner as our latest significant piece of equipment.”
