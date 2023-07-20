Hotel collection seeks county champion to showcase the best of the region

A UK hotel collection is in search of a passionate advocate to champion all that the South East of England has to offer to tourists — sharing its wonders and uncovering its hidden gems to help visitors make the most of their time exploring the region.

The Coast & Country Hotel Collection, which has more than 30 properties across the UK, including the Burlington Hotel and Majestic Hotel in East Sussex, is seeking a ‘County Champion’ who will help convey to those visiting the South East just what’s so special about England’s third largest region, which includes the counties of Buckinghamshire, East Sussex, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Kent, Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Surrey and West Sussex.

The collection is looking for enthusiastic people to help promote the counties and highlight the distinctive features of the South East, including popular pubs and restaurants, local attractions, and other regional quirks. The information gathered will then be used to put together an online guide.

Paul FitzGerald, Portfolio Managing Director of the Coast & Country Hotel Collection, elaborated on what the group is looking for: “No one knows an area better than the locals. Visitors, on the other hand, only have a limited amount of time to appreciate the best things to do and see. This makes it all too easy to miss out on the characteristics that really make an area special and unique – especially if they’re not common knowledge.”

Hotel collection seek South East County Champion

He continued: “We’re looking to work with someone who has a more in-depth understanding of the South East than that merely offered by TripAdvisor and Wikipedia, and are seeking to work with someone local and on the ground who can tell you the things worth knowing about that aren’t really known. Are you a local historian? A tour guide perhaps? Or just simply, a firm believer in and cheerleader of your local community and its surroundings? If so, we’d love to hear from you.”

Eventually, an overall County Champion will be crowned to advise on the many things that make the South East great, giving insight as to what visitors can enjoy during their time there whilst also offering a better understanding of what makes the region special.

In return for the County Champion’s input, the collection would offer the choice of either monetary payment or, as an alternative, a 2-night bed and breakfast stay in one of the collection’s hotels outside the South East – offering them the opportunity to explore another part of the UK.

In addition to its South East hotel, the collection includes celebrated spots such as the Windermere Hotel in Windermere, The Great Western in Oban, Argyll and Bute, and the Imperial Hotel in Tenby, Wales. Many of the hotels, as their collective name implies, are within areas close to coastal or rural attractions and offer guests a base to visit established regional tourist attractions or take part in active outdoor pursuits.

Paul FitzGerald concluded: “It’s not just the South East that has a lot to be proud of, but elsewhere in Britain too, and we’re hoping to shine a light on some of the unexplored jewels that are found right across the UK. By partnering with various County Champions, we’re looking to amplify the knowledge of those fully immersed in each location.”

To apply for the role of County Champion and for full T&Cs, please visit https://bespokehotels.com/coast-country-collection/county-champion/.