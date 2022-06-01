Hour delays as heavy traffic returns to Portfield retail park in Chichester

According to drivers and other traffic sources, traffic is slow and queuing along Portfield Way this afternoon.

One motorist reported being sat in the traffic for about an hour today.

The delay follow yesterday’s chaos in the car park of Portfield retail park where motorists were trapped in a car park for more than four hours.

Portfield Way

A spokesperson for CBRE, the company responsible for managing the car park, told this newpaper today that the issues were ‘beyond our control’.

They said in a statement: “We are sorry to hear about the problems faced by shoppers trying to exit the car park yesterday. The issues were beyond our control, caused by external roadworks creating a heavy build-up of traffic on the public roads surrounding the shopping centre entrance and exit.”