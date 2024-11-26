House of Plants - agricultural feed warehouse scheme angers Mayfield residents

A scheme to build an agricultural feed warehouse on a bend in the A267 at Mayfield has angered local residents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A scheme to build an agricultural feed warehouse on a bend in the A267at Mayfield has angered local residents.

Mayfield Parish Council's planning committee, which met on Monday night, agreed to unanimously object to the proposal. It would see an existing building called House of Plants converted into a 'click and collect' centre for animal feeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns focus on worries that large HGVs must swerve across the centre line of the carriageway to access the entrance to the building. They also say there will be many more traffic movements to and from the site.

Proposed Site House of Plants

Mayfield councillor Joel Marlow said: "This is an ongoing situation. An application was made in 2023 but has subsequently been changed by a number of amendments. Examples are a new requirement to fell nine trees when we were told none would go. Originally we were told there would be no 'click and collect' service at the site, and now there is. The council strongly objects and I intend to assess how the vehicles will have to swing out to get into the site. There is also the fact that there was a fatal road crash a while ag0 just a few hundred yards away."

The scheme also has implications for The A267 Road Safety Group formed after another recent fatal road traffic crash.

The application has been lodged by Lewes-based surveyor David Campion on behalf of Martin Hook. In reports to planners, the applicants describe how Windmill Feeds' principal retail outlet is in Bell Lane, Uckfield with other counters at Blackboys, Cross in Hand, Crowborough and East Peckham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It reads: "The logistics of supplying t these individual units has become increasingly complex. Directors have concluded that supplying customers and outlets from one centralised location will resolve these issues and reduce haulage road miles." The report also says the development is NPPF compliant and older buildings will be replaced by a modern development that enhances the AONB.

House of Plants site plan

Objectors urge anyone with views for or against the scheme to send their comments to Wealden District Council quoting application number: WD/2023/2728/MAJ

-Susan King Senior Reporter Sussex Express Mobile 07976 800 195