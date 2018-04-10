House with gruesome past goes under the hammer

A substantial historic property with development potential in Pevensey is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel next month (May).

The Old Mint House in the High Street, said to be the scene of a double murder in 1586, is among 150 lots in the auction being held by independent regional land and property auctioneer Clive Emson Auctioneers.

Dating from circa 1342 and directly adjacent to Pevensey Castle, the property is being offered at Clive Emson’s Sussex regional sale in Brighton on Friday May 4.

The freehold guide price is £500,000 to £600,000 with vacant possession for the property on a 0.22-hectare site.

Director and senior auction valuer Sam Kinloch said, “This is a unique opportunity to acquire a substantial property occupying the site of a minting chamber in this historic village.

“It would now benefit from some restoration work and is considered ideal for conversion into a single home or two or three residences, subject to all the usual consents being obtainable.”

At the rear there are later additions, including a Victorian orangery, large warehouse/showrooms and a large, detached garage/workshop.

Sam said, “It is believed the rear of the site may hold further development potential, possibly in a mews style. Pre-application advice has been given by the local authority to the current owner and is available to view. An overall sympathetic plan could involve conversion, restoration and refurbishment to help retain the history and character of the whole site.”

According to local folklore, London merchant Thomas Dwight Thomas Dight found his mistress in bed with her lover at the Mint House and killed the pair of them.