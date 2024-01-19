Housebuilder acquires a 106-home Site in Pagham, West Sussex

Hampshire-based housebuilder Bargate Homes and parent company VIVID have acquired a 4.19-Ha (10.35-acre) site in the West Sussex village of Pagham. Located within Arun District, the site has Outline Planning Permission for up to 106 new homes, surrounded by extensive public open space, including a play area.

Located off Pagham Road, the main road to the settlement, the proposals will see the delivery of new open market and affordable housing to meet an identified need in a sustainable location. A Reserved Matters application will now be prepared by Bargate Homes for a collection of high EPC-rated one- to four-bedroom homes designed by Thrive Architects, with 30% of the homes being allocated for affordable housing.

The site benefits from a good level of accessibility for pedestrians. It is a short walk from Pagham village which has a variety of amenities, including local schools, pubs, shops, village hall, church and leisure facilities, while a new local centre and primary school are due to be constructed to the south of Summer Lane.

The site was purchased from Hallam Land via Henry Adams’ land team.

Bargate Homes Site Acquistion in Pagham

Steve Birch, Land and Planning Director at Bargate Homes, said: “This site provides an excellent opportunity to create over 100 wonderful family homes, and is another significant land acquisition to add to our portfolio. We would like to thank the teams at Hallam Land and Henry Adams for their help and cooperation with this site, as well as our legal advisers at Lester Aldridge who have helped us with this acquisition.

“The Bargate Homes team is now preparing a Reserved Matters Application for submission. This site will be an exemplary energy efficient development, which will be constructed and delivered to the highest quality.”

The settlement surrounding the site is varied, with three main character types, including traditional vernacular; mid to late 20th century housing; and recent developments. This is being taken into account and Bargate Homes’ design proposals will reflect the local character of the village.

The proposed development will comprise a variety of building types, consisting of detached, semi-detached, short terrace forms, and apartments. Two parking spaces will be allocated for dwellings of one- to three- bedrooms, and three spaces for houses of four bedrooms, alongside visitor parking.

The local railway station in Bognor Regis provides access to London Victoria and Littlehampton. The station is accessible via frequent bus services close to the site, which continue into the town centre and onwards to Chichester town centre. Pagham Road provides easy and direct access to the wider highway network, via the junction of Sea Lane to the south, and the B2166 Lower Bognor Road to the north.