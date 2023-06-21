Walberton School's Summer Fair recently benefitted from a hamper donation from local housebuilder Dandara, who is currently selling new homes at nearby Fontwell Meadows in Fontwell.

The hamper from Harvey Nichols, which includes white wine along with a selection of treats for snacking, was raffled off to attendees to raise money for the Walberton & Binsted Parents & Teachers Association, which helps to further the education of pupils at the school.

Emmie Huxtable, chairperson of the school’s PTA, said that the event always goes down a treat with pupils: “The children love getting together to design stall signs for the fair, and enjoying all the games and treats on offer, all while raising money for the school. This year, we had the added bonus of receiving a lovely hamper from Dandara as a prize for the attendees!”

Zoey Rampton, senior sales manager at Dandara Southern, commented: “We understand how essential community events are in bringing people together, which is why we were thrilled to contribute to the Walberton School Summer Fair.

“We believe in the power of community and supporting these events that create joy and connection. We hope everyone had an amazing day, filled with wonderful memories!”