Housebuilder gives boost to Stonepillow charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties has donated £250 to Stonepillow in Southgate to continue its ongoing support for charities that provide essential cost of living support to the community local to its Regis Park development in Bognor Regis.

Stonepillow has drop-in day centre hubs which act as the first port of call for anyone who finds themselves homeless or in a crisis, and hostels which offer bedrooms and communal facilities 24/7, in Bognor Regis and Chichester.

The charity also has nine supported accommodation properties across Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and Chichester which provide access to lower levels of support while residents work towards becoming fully independent, a resource hub in Bognor Regis offering health, wellbeing and counselling services, and a 12-bed residential rehabilitation recovery service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debbie Jupe, Head of Partnerships, Communications and Fundraising at Stonepillow, said: “The staff at Stonepillow and our clients are hugely grateful for Taylor Wimpey’s donation of £250. This will go towards the cost of running our day hubs that support over 800 homeless and vulnerably housed clients in West Sussex every year.”

Stonepillow offers support to people who are homeless or in a crisis

Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “As the cost of living crisis continues, it can be a difficult time for many, so charities such as Stonepillow are essential for ensuring local families and individuals have the support they need. We are delighted to be able to donate towards this cause to provide essential items to those in need during this difficult time.”

Further information about Stonepillow can be found at https://stonepillow.org.uk/