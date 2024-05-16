Housebuilder helps fight food waste with donation to Crowborough Community Pantry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crowborough Community Pantry has received a donation from independent housebuilder Dandara, who are building homes at its Pearmain Place and Braeburn Fields developments in Crowborough, to support its relocation to the local train station.

In the UK, 9.52 million tonnes of food is wasted per year*, which is enough to feed upwards of 30 million people. Crowborough Community Pantry aims to help the planet and community by sharing donated food that would otherwise be thrown away.

Open to all, the Pantry offers food that has been donated by local supermarkets and retailers which can no longer be sold, however, is still safe to eat, to the local community.

Jo Stonebrook, Chairman of Crowborough Community Pantry, commented: “We are delighted to receive the donation from Dandara, which will go to the Crowborough Community Hub; a project to repair and refurbish the Crowborough train station building for community use, including a permanent future home for the Pantry. Our Pantry welcomes everyone, regardless of their circumstances, to come along and receive food which would have been put to waste.”

Amy Wells, Sales Manager at Dandara South East, said: “. The pantry make such a difference to so many people and work hard to reduce waste. They welcome all into the Pantry and anyone who can donate will be making a difference to their home town. With the huge issue surrounding food waste in the UK, it’s great to support a local initiative that is working towards reducing it.”

Pearmain Place is a short drive or walk from Crowborough train station with regular services to Uckfield and London. Crowborough itself benefits from a wide range of local amenities, including independent shops, restaurants, a Waitrose, a Sainsbury’s local, a post office, health centre and a range of primary and secondary schools. There’s lots to do for sports lovers with a popular leisure centre with swimming pool, Crowborough Beacon Golf Club and local football and running clubs nearby.

Ashdown Forest is minutes away from the development, with more than 6,500 acres of ancient heathland to explore and is home to rare species of wildlife and plants. A.A. Milne lived on the edge of the Forest and wrote stories about his explorations with his young son, Christopher Robin. Walshes Park is also close-by.

Dandara is currently selling homes off plan with exclusive offers at Pearmain Place, where a selection of three, four and five-bedroom homes are available. Prices currently start at £495,000.