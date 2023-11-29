Housebuilder helps fund new outdoor storage for pre-school in Hailsham
The housebuilder, which is building new homes under its Bovis Homes and Linden Homes brands at Liberty Place off Marshfoot Lane in Hailsham, donated £500 to the pre-school, based at Union Corner Hall in Hawks Road.
The pre-school, which provides day care for two, three and four-year-olds, approached Vistry for help because its old shed was damaged and needed replacing.
The installation of the new shed, purchased with help from Vistry’s donation, means all the pre-school’s bikes can be stored safely ready for children to use during outdoor play.
Sarah Lane, pre-school manager, said: “As we are a charity, we rely on donations like the one Vistry has given to make improvements to the pre-school, so this is why we are very grateful to Vistry.
“The Vistry team was very helpful and friendly throughout the whole process.”
Candice McCabe, marketing manager for Vistry Kent, said: “Part of our commitment to local communities where we are building new homes is to support groups and organisations which play an important role within the local area.
“Our donation to Union Corner Pre-School has been made as part of that commitment and we are pleased to be able to help make a difference.”
Bovis Homes and Linden Homes are building a total of 300 new homes at Liberty Place.
The development will deliver a significant number of affordable homes for local people, as well as a large area of landscaped public open space, footpaths and children’s play areas.
