Housebuilder helps Peacehaven Community Fair with successful weekend

The fair, which saw over 2,000 people pass through its gates, offered a packed programme of music and entertainment including live dance shows and sports events alongside nearly 80 stalls, food vendors and crafting workshops. There was no entry charge, however, any proceeds from the fair will be donated to the Mayor’s charities, Sussex Heart Charity, ABC Fund and Newhaven, Lewes and District Mencap, to support these local causes.
Phil Hurring, Marketing Manager at Barratt Southern Counties, commented: “We were really pleased to work with Peacehaven Community Fair this year, and their support their eco-friendly initiatives for the event. We were encouraged to see so many people following the no single use plastic policy and travelling to the fair by walking, cycling, or using public transport. The event is much loved by everyone here in Peacehaven and the continued success of this event is a testament to the community spirit here - we look forward to seeing it return next year.”
Councillor David Seabrook, Mayor of Peacehaven, commented: “Our event is for the local community, so we were delighted to welcome so many residents at Centenary Park on Saturday. It was fantastic to bring together the diverse local talent in the area and give them a platform to showcase all they do and all that goes on in our wonderful Town”.
“This year we also pursued an eco-friendly agenda - it was important for us to go as green as possible to limit any unnecessary damage that can be caused by large scale events. We were really encouraged by those who visited us on Saturday as everyone took these measures in their stride, be that using alternative means of transport or bringing reusable water bottles that could be filled at our water stations. It was great to champion these initiatives and it is something we will be discussing for next time.”