Housebuilder helps Peacehaven Community Fair with successful weekend

Saturday 8th July saw the largest event in the Peacehaven calendar, Peacehaven Community Summer Fair, take place at Centenary Park, helped by a £200 sponsorship from Barratt David Wilson Homes. The local housebuilder, who is developing its Chalkers Rise development on Pelham Rise, saw its donation distributed between marketing materials and hosting arena events for the day.

The fair, which saw over 2,000 people pass through its gates, offered a packed programme of music and entertainment including live dance shows and sports events alongside nearly 80 stalls, food vendors and crafting workshops. There was no entry charge, however, any proceeds from the fair will be donated to the Mayor’s charities, Sussex Heart Charity, ABC Fund and Newhaven, Lewes and District Mencap, to support these local causes.

Phil Hurring, Marketing Manager at Barratt Southern Counties, commented: “We were really pleased to work with Peacehaven Community Fair this year, and their support their eco-friendly initiatives for the event. We were encouraged to see so many people following the no single use plastic policy and travelling to the fair by walking, cycling, or using public transport. The event is much loved by everyone here in Peacehaven and the continued success of this event is a testament to the community spirit here - we look forward to seeing it return next year.”

Councillor David Seabrook, Mayor of Peacehaven, commented: “Our event is for the local community, so we were delighted to welcome so many residents at Centenary Park on Saturday. It was fantastic to bring together the diverse local talent in the area and give them a platform to showcase all they do and all that goes on in our wonderful Town”.

Attendees at Peacehaven Community Fair