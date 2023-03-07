Housebuilder installs speed safety sign in Copthorne designed by brother and sister duo

Taylor Wimpey South Thames has teamed up with pupils at Fairway Infant School to design a speed safety sign which has been installed at its Heathy Wood development.

Arjun and Jelissa see their speed sign in action at Heathy Wood

The winners were a brother and sister duo - five-year-old Arjun and seven-year-old Jelissa Singh - who combined to create a striking entry with the call to action ‘you must not be fast, slow down’.

They received a £50 voucher from Taylor Wimpey South Thames for their outstanding work, and have seen their drawing brought to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils were encouraged to design a sign that would encourage drivers to slow down, with the winning entry now sitting pride of place at Taylor Wimpey’s Heathy Wood development in Copthorne.

Both Arjun and Jelissa went to visit their creation recently, along with Emma Singleton, Acting Headteacher at Fairway Infant School.

Commenting on the competition, Emma said: “Our pupils had a fantastic time designing their speed signs. They should all be very proud of themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are grateful to Taylor Wimpey South Thames for giving our pupils the opportunity to unleash their creativity while also making a real difference to road safety in the local area. We have already welcomed families to our school from Heathy Wood and we take comfort from the fact that the signs created by our talented pupils will help to keep all of our community safe.

“Arjun and Jelissa were super excited to visit the development and see their creation in action, and we are thrilled that they impressed the Taylor Wimpey South Thames team with their winning design.”

Louise Adams, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We are passionate about engaging with the local community and creating meaningful partnerships and our collaboration with Fairway Infant School on the speed safety sign design competition is a prime example of this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only does it give local children the opportunity to engage with our Heathy Wood development, but it also showcases to them the importance of road safety and working together as a community to make sure the area we live in is as safe as can be.

“It was wonderful to see the pupils produce such fantastic designs, and it was a privilege to spend some time judging them. We are proud to have Arjun and Jelissa’s winning design displayed at Heathy Wood.”