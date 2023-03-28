Housebuilder launches a programme of community support for Horsham

Cala Homes (South Home Counties) has unveiled a suite of community support initiatives for the Horsham area in West Sussex, as part of its major new Community Pledge programme.

Hawksbourne Development at Mowbray, West Sussex

The Community Pledge sees bespoke programmes of activity created for each Cala development, designed in collaboration with the communities they support to ensure specific local needs are addressed, bringing measurable, meaningful benefit.

Hawksbourne, Cala's development in the new Mowbray community in North Horsham, is the first Community Pledge for Cala in the South Home Counties area and includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Mindfulness benches being fitted throughout the development to encourage the local community to make use of the footpaths and provide a place to reflect.

• Refurbishment of the Samaritans branch in Horsham to give volunteers an improved workspace and create awareness of the organisation in the community.

• Improving the facilities at the Barnes Green Rugby Club changing rooms which will benefit a variety of age groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Donating a defibrillator to the town centre which could save lives and improve the health of the local community.

• Showhome of Support, where local businesses such as Flax Farm, Blossom, Cabin Pressure Spirits, Crates Local Shop, Moscy, Horsham Coffee Roaster and Horsham Gingerbread Bakehouse are given a platform within Cala’s Hawksbourne, Horsham showhome.

• Land to Life, a new schools’ initiative designed to bring the housebuilding industry and community creation to life for pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Stay Safe, Stay Away, which aims to educate young children about the dangers of playing on building sites.

The Pledge has been developed by teams on the ground, informed by direct dialogue with community groups and goes above and beyond any planning obligations.

Liz Stone, Sales and Marketing Director for Cala (South Home Counties), said: “We’re proud to have launched our first ever Community Pledge at Hawksbourne in Mowbray and have loved getting to know the local people and organisations who have been involved so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Collaborating with communities on initiatives that will really make a difference to them helps us to forge even stronger connections to the areas in which we are building homes, something we really value.

“We’ll continue to provide updates on the fantastic programme of support we have planned for Horsham, and look forward to rolling out more Pledges around Sussex this year.”

As the business’ biggest focus on communities to date, Cala’s ambition is that a Community Pledge will be established for every new Cala development over the next two years.